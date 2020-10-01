Saturday beach party free to public

An ‘end of summer’ beach party is scheduled for the Seven Mile Public Beach this Saturday, from 1-11pm.

The event is free to the public and will feature some of Cayman’s top DJs, such as Steven King, Atom Skillz, Little John, Fross, Martino, Neil Sam, Sherriff, Domuneek, Chuck Taylor and many other favourites. All will be spinning a variety of musical tunes in their respective one hour slots.

This a family-friendly fête, and though persons are encouraged to pack their own picnic baskets and coolers, refreshments will be on sale at the cash bar.