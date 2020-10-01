Fifteen-year-old Kyffin Simpson earned a pair of top-10 finishes last weekend in his International Automobile Federation Formula Regional Americas debut at Sebring International Raceway.

Formula Regional Americas Championship standings Pos. Driver Events Pts.

1 Linus Lundqvist 11 258

2 David Malukas 11 174

3 Victor Franzoni 11 144

4 Joshua Car 11 95

5 Nicky Hays 11 86

17 Kyffin Simpson 3 8

Simpson, a Barbados citizen who resides in the Cayman Islands and had attended Cayman International School, drove to seventh-, 11th- and ninth-place finishes in the event’s three races.

“Overall it was a great first weekend with the team,” Simpson said in a press release.

He recently signed on with HMD Motorsports after moving from the F4 circuit to Formula Regional Americas, previously known as F3. The FRA allows drivers to earn FIA Super License points needed to compete in the Formula One World Championship and the 2020 series winner earns a scholarship to compete in IndyCar’s developmental series, Indy Lights.

In the first race, Simpson started in the 13th position and passed six cars en route to his seventh-place finish, .4 seconds behind championship leader Linus Lundqvist.

He started the second race in fifth place but exited the race after his number 59 HMD Motorsports Ligier JS F3 machine was involved in a collision with two other cars. No one was injured in the collision, according to a press release from Simpson’s Kokoro development team, and Simpson rebounded in race three to finish ninth.

Simpson finished the weekend with eight points, thanks to his pair of top-10 finishes.

“The results from practice and race one show our potential to run in the top-five straight away, so that’s very encouraging,” Simpson said in the release. “HMD did an amazing job to repair the car in time for race three and I gave it everything I had to keep it in the points.”

Simpson is set to return to action this weekend at Homestead Miami Speedway, in Florida.

