Cayman Islands resident Kyffin Simpson is set to make his Formula Regional Americas debut at this weekend’s Sebring International Raceway event.

“I am really looking forward to racing in the Formula Regional Americas,” Simpson said in a press release from Kokoro Performance.

Simpson clocked two of the fastest laps in Friday’s two practice rounds and will participate in three races between Saturday and Sunday. Click here to see live race results and here for a livestream link.

Formally known as Formula Regional Americas Championship powered by Honda, the series is formerly known as the F3 Americas Championship. It allows drivers to earn International Automobile Federation Super License points needed to compete in the Formula One World Championship and the 2020 series winner earns a scholarship to compete in IndyCar’s developmental series, Indy Lights.

Simpson makes the move up to Foruma Regional Americas after making his single-seater racing debut in the 2020 F4 United States Championship earlier this year.

He’ll join HMD Motorsports in the series and will work with IndyCar engineer Tim Neff and continues to work with the Kokoro Performance development team.

“Racing is a team sport, and so I am thankful for this opportunity to work closely with Tim Neff and HMD Motorsports, who will focus on my development as a driver,” Simpson said. “It is a fantastic opportunity to be working alongside these amazing people and I will do my all to make the most of this fantastic advantage.”

Simpson is a Bermuda citizen who has been living in the Cayman Islands and attending Cayman International School.

1 of 5