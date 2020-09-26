3 charged after 980lbs of ganja found along West Bay coast

Three men were charged in relation to 980lbs of ganja that were recovered by police along the West Bay coastline.

Early Thursday morning, officers from the Air Operations Unit were carrying out an aerial patrol when they came across a vessel in the waters off North West Point Road in West Bay, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a press release issued Saturday.

The occupants of the vessel were observed throwing items overboard, according to the RCIPS statement.

After being notified of the canoe’s location, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard intercepted the vessel.

All three men on board – Jamaicans aged 56, 44, and 31 – were arrested and charged with importation of ganja and illegal landing.

The 44-year-old was also charged with contravention of a deportation order.

The Cayman Compass previously reported that several bales of ganja wrapped in white packaging had been recovered by police and members of the public as they floated to shore on Thursday morning.

Police say a total of 42 packages were recovered during the search of the area.

The men remain in custody and are expected to appear in Summary Court on Monday, 28 Sept.