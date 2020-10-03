Flowers Sea Swim plunges ahead

You can’t keep a good man down, as they say, and Frank Flowers is one such man.

The local businessman and his family have organised the Flowers One Mile Sea Swim for nearly 30 years. The original date in June had to be postponed, due to COVID, but this Saturday, a smaller version of the event will be pushing ahead along Seven Mile Beach.

Registration was limited to 200 people, and as soon as they opened, all slots were filled in one day.

Dara Flowers Burke, one of the main coordinators, was shocked at the speed with which the places were taken.

“We obviously know the swim is popular,” she said, “but even I was surprised at how quickly people signed up.”

Swimmers will take to the water at 3pm, starting at The Ritz-Carlton, after signing in at the registration desk from 2pm. The route runs south and ends at Coral Beach, where awards and prizes will be announced.

Just as in years past, the swim is supporting a local charity. This time, Big Brothers Big Sisters will benefit from funds raised.

Flowers Burke said that they chose BBBS after looking at which members of society were most vulnerable, particularly in a year like this.

“We need our young kids to be supported,” she said. “They are our future.”

Although the ‘walk & watch’ portion of the event is not officially included this time – in order to avoid large crowds in one place – the public is welcome to spread out along the route on the beach to watch the race.

Once the last swimmer has crossed the finish line, the festivities will begin at Coral Beach.

You don’t have to be the fastest competitor to win something. There are many random prizes up for grabs, including airline tickets, restaurant vouchers, staycations and electronics.

Fancy just walking down from your room to see the action? You can book a staycation at The Ritz-Carlton at the special rates now on offer.

| For more information about the Flowers One Mile Sea Swim, visit www.flowersseaswim.com. For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters Cayman Islands, visit www.bbbs.ky.