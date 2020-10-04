Wesley named Social Worker of the Year

Department of Children and Family Services staffer Tempora Wesley was awarded the inaugural Joyce Hylton Award for Social Worker of the Year at the recent DCFS Awards Recognition Dinner, held at Pedro St. James.

“It is a high honour to receive the first ever Social Worker of the Year award,” said Wesley, who works with the Elderly Services team. “I am humbled and so proud to be furthering Mrs. Hylton’s mission by doing the job I love, working alongside colleagues that I admire.”

The award was sponsored and presented by representatives of the Hylton family and the estate of the late Mike Simmons. His executor, Elva Smith, said that Simmons “was the informally adopted son of Mrs. Hylton and it was his wish that his estate honour her. This was the most fitting opportunity to do so, as she was the Cayman Islands’ first social worker. The estate has committed to continue sponsoring these awards for the next five years.”

Teams and staff honoured at the ceremony included the Family, Youth and Elderly Services teams, as well as the department’s Community Development officers, Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub, and the Adoption and Foster Care, Cayman Brac, Adult Special Needs, Administration and Finance teams.