Word of the Week

Not only do Caymanians have a distinct dialect, with accents varying from district to district; they also have many unique words, pronunciations and phrases.

Handy guides to shed light on these colloquialisms are ‘The Cayman Islands Dictionary’ and ‘Caymanian Expressions’ by Kevin Goring.

Tee-Dee (tee-dee) Noun – From West Bay; 1. a close personal friend, usually female. 2. reference to someone without using their real name. Eg. “Aye Tee-Dee, pay attention nah? You cyah see people tryin’ talk sense in yoh head?”