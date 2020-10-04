A 31-year-old woman has been killed after being hit by a car in a West Bay condo carpark, police said on Sunday evening.

The driver involved in the crash, a 48-year-old woman of West Bay, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in connection with the incident.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement issued just after 6:30pm, officers and other emergency services were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communication Centre to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

The incident took place in the parking lot of a condo located on Andresen Road.

Police say the 31-year-old woman, who resides in the complex, is believed to have been hit by a blue Honda Fit in the carpark of the condo.

She was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The matter is currently under investigation by the police.