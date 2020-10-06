Natural Marine World Tidbits

The mutton snapper, Lutjanus analis, is associated with reefs from Bermuda to Brazil, although it is most commonly found in the Bahamas, southern Florida, and the Caribbean.

It is a highly predatory species with vomerine (wolf-like) teeth and a ‘snapping’ jaw. These fish can live to 30 years and grow to 30 pounds, feeding both day and night on crustaceans, mollusks, and other fish.

Mutton snappers strike me as one of the most intelligent fish on our reefs, as illustrated by their behaviour when the invasive lionfish showed up in our waters. Within a couple of weeks of us starting to hunt and cull them, the snappers took this to be a feeding opportunity.

I have had them approach me and even nudge my pole spear before swimming directly to where the lionfish was hiding. These ‘pointers’ would stand by until somebody shot the lionfish and then devour them right off the spear!

The chance for an easy, wounded meal would override the caution of eating something which they know will cause some discomfort – like humans eating particularly spicy food (although without the ‘wounded’ part).

By the way, if you jump in the water with a spear gun, all the mutton snappers will disappear.

Clever fish.

Tom Byrnes is the owner/operator of Cayman Marine Lab. He acquired his Coast Guard Captain’s Licence when he was a teenager and worked as a commercial fisherman in his youth. He got his first diving certificate in 1974 with the YMCA. He has worked in the local dive industry for more than 35 years and has a PhD in marine biology.