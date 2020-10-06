Update – 8:45pm, 7 Oct.: Increased wave action along the waterfront has led police to close a section of Harbour Drive to traffic once again.

Traffic diversions are now in place at the junctions of Harbour Drive at Goring Avenue, and Harbour Drive at Fort Street.

In a statement, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, said police and the National Roads Authority would continue to monitor road conditions overnight, and will reopen the roadway when it is safe to do so.

Update – 8pm, 7 Oct.: Harbour Drive has fully reopened to traffic.

However, police are advising people to take alternate routes as wave activity continues along a portion of the road, between Goring Avenue and Cardinall Avenue, with some seawater washing onto the street.

The public is advised to exercise caution.

Update – 4:50pm, 7 Oct.: Harbour Drive remained closed late this afternoon, as high waves continued to pound the waterfront.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes, as traffic diversions are still in place.

Update – 10:25am, 7 Oct.: A section of Harbour Drive remained closed this morning, although the junctions at Boilers Road and Mary Street have reopened to traffic, police said.

Harbour Drive remains closed between Cardinall Avenue and Fort Street.

Police said in an update that the reopening will continue in sections, as crews clear debris from the roadway.

“Further traffic diversions may become necessary depending on changes in marine conditions. The RCIPS will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day, and will advise of any additional diversions,” the RCIPS said in its statement.

Original story: Sections of the roadway along Harbour Drive have been closed as rough seas and strong wave action impact the George Town waterfront following the passage of Hurricane Delta.

Police closed off the road, between Mary Street and Boilers Road, on Tuesday night and it remained closed Wednesday morning, as sea water continued to flood the street which was also littered with debris.

A severe marine warning remains in place in Grand Cayman, even though the all-clear was given earlier Tuesday after the now Category 4 storm passed about 100 miles southwest of Grand Cayman. At 7pm, the storm was located about 203 miles southwest of Grand Cayman.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, in a traffic advisory, said sections of the roadway on Harbour Drive and North Church Street had been closed due to the current weather conditions and wave activity on the harbourfront.

“The RCIPS is advising persons to stay away from shoreline areas, and if they must travel for essential reasons to use alternate routes that avoid shoreline areas,” it said.

Traffic diversions have been placed at the junction of Boilers Road and Harbour Drive, and traffic is also being diverted at the junction of Mary Street and North Church Street, police said.

In addition, the junction at Shedden Road and Elgin Avenue is closed to traffic heading towards Harbour Drive. A further advisory will be issued once the roads have been reopened.

Port Authority Director Joseph Woods told the Cayman Compass, in a brief statement tonight, that he had alerted the police about the situation as the sea was washing across the dock and the Royal Watler Cruise Terminal and pouring into the street.

“We have informed the police, who will be monitoring the situation on Harbour Drive for the safety of the motoring public,” he said.

The port was closed to the public Tuesday as the storm brought high winds and rough seas to the area, but Woods said the Port Authority’s billing office would reopen to the public Wednesday at 11am, and its cargo distribution centre would open at 1pm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, in its 8pm bulletin, described Hurricane Delta as an “extremely dangerous” storm as it makes its way towards the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

At 8pm, the storm was located about 180 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 145 miles per hour.

“Delta is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next couple of days. A slower northwestward to north-northwestward motion is forecast to begin on Thursday, and a northward motion is expected Thursday night and Friday,” the NHC said in its latest advisory.

The NHC said the weather system was expected to bring “a life-threatening storm surge and extreme winds”.

The storm is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday, and approach the northern Gulf coast on Friday.