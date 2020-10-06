One of Cayman’s two active COVID-19 cases remains hospitalised in stable condition, Government Information Services has confirmed.

The patient has been receiving support with breathing related to COVID-19, and also has another ongoing medical problem, GIS said, in response to queries from the Cayman Compass Tuesday afternoon.

“The person is an inpatient at the Health Services Authority and is in a stable condition,” the brief statement said.

Cayman’s COVID-19 cases remained at two active and 210 fully recovered as no tests results were released on Tuesday.

The other active case is asymptomatic and remains in isolation.

Results are expected to be released Wednesday as most government services were paused due to the tropical storm warning triggered by the passage of Hurricane Delta.

Cayman’s overall COVID-19 cases remain at 213.

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee reported negative results of all 278 COVID-19 tests carried out since his last coronavirus testing update on Friday, 2 Oct.

As of Monday, 40,092 PCR tests had been conducted in Cayman since the pandemic reached local shores.

A total of 247 people are in isolation in government facilities, and 79 households are isolating at their own homes.