Bermuda-based Colonial Group International, the parent company of BritCay, has adopted a new corporate identity for all its operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean.

The group has changed its legal name to Coralisle Group Ltd., and all companies will operate under the brand CG.

In Cayman, the name change will see CG companies operate under the banner CG BritCay.

Colonial Medical Insurance Company Limited is now Coralisle Medical Insurance Company Ltd. with its operations in Bermuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands and Turks and Caicos, trading as CG Insurance.

And in the Bahamas, companies will operate under the banner CG Atlantic.

Coralisle Group chairman Grant Gibbons said in a press release that “the Colonial name has served the group well for more than 60 years, but we believe its historical provenance no longer represents who we are or what we stand for as a group in the 21st Century”.

He added, “We started out in the 1950s as a Bermuda company providing local insurance and have grown since then into a multinational concern serving diverse markets across the Caribbean. The name change positions us to project a unified brand identity that facilitates recognition and growth in new markets while building and expanding our business in current markets.”

Coralisle Group’s independently incorporated companies offer property and casualty insurance, employee benefits for pensions and health, life assurance and personal-investment products.

The group has an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best and manages approximately US$400 million of premium and contributions each year and close to US$700 million of pension funds.