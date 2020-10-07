The total value of merchandise imports fell by almost one-third in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2019, reflecting the slump in economic activity due to COVID-19.

The total value of $186.97 million of imported goods during the quarter represented a 32.1% decline over the year before. Non-petroleum imports dropped by 28% and petroleum-related imports by 59.1%.

Especially large drops were recorded in imports of food and live animals such as fruits and vegetables, meat, and fish, which slumped by 46.6%, and miscellaneous manufactured articles such as footwear and clothing, which declined by 59.7%.

Machinery and transport equipment, such as road vehicles and electrical and industrial machinery, dropped by 33.8%, and manufactured goods such as building materials like cement, iron and steel, decreased by 13%.

There was a lower imported volume of fuel, especially motor oil and diesel fuel, in addition to a reduction in the average price of imported petroleum products in the second quarter of 2020.

The only category bucking the trend is commodities, as a result of a $33.8 million increase in imports of non-monetary gold.

In the first six months of this year, about 85.3% of imported goods in terms of value came from the US, followed by Jamaica with 3.28%, and the UK with 1.79%.

Last year, the Cayman Islands imported a record $1.18 billion worth of goods, representing a 13.5% increase compared to 2018.