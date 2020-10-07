SWIMMING: Stingray sweeps titles at Landon Von Kanel meet

Stingray Swim Club had two swimmers take high-points honours in their respective age groups as it won the girls, boys and combined team titles at the Landon Von Kanel Memorial meet at Lions Pool.

Stingray’s Jake Bailey earned the most points in the boys 15-and-over category with 36, while Kyra Rabess totalled 34 points to take honours in the girls 15-and-over category.

Stingray’s girls team posted 478 points to take first place while the boys team won with 525 points. In the combined team score category, Stingray totalled 1,003 points, 365 points more than second-place Seven Mile Swimmers.

Earning high-points honours for Seven Mile Swimmers were Sierrah Broadbelt (girls 11-12), Danny Kish (boys 11-12), James Allison and Will Sellars, the latter two each earning 44 points to top the boys 13-14 division.

Jillian Crooks, swimming unattached, earned high-points honours in the girls 13-14 division, with 54.

The competition, held on 25-27 Sept., marked the first official CIASA meet since Cayman’s COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year.

Individual results were not available by press time.