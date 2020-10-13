Biography of Franklin Churchill Bodden

Franklin Churchill Bodden was born on 17 Jan. 1944 to Iva Jocelyn and Winston Churchill Bodden in Little Cayman, where he was schooled until 1957 when the family moved to West End, Cayman Brac.

At 16 years old, he began his life as a seafarer, travelling to Rio de Janeiro before setting sail on the Harold H. Helm from Santos, Brazil, to numerous ports in the Persian Gulf, Sumatra, Singapore, China and the west coast of the USA.

In October 1961, he then sailed on the Ore Chief to Venezuela, Canada, Alabama and New Jersey. When that stint ended in March 1963, Mr. Bodden spent a year on the Petro King travelling to Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Egypt and Australia. His next ship, the Eulyss, was the last vessel in a convoy passing through the Suez Canal just before the waterway was bombed in 1966. Petrol Bulk was his next ‘home’ on which he sailed to Columbia, Venezuela, Italy, Germany, northern European ports and the Persian Gulf.

From March 1969 through September of the same year, he worked aboard the Universe Leader, leaving port in Nova Scotia, Canada, and sailing to Nigeria. His final long ocean voyage was on the Ocean Springs, where he ended his 13 consecutive years at sea, sailing from Durban, South Africa, to Mozambique. During his time at sea, Mr. Bodden held various posts, including pump attendant man, fireman, oiler and engine senior maintenance mechanic, and second engineer.

Prior to his last voyage, he married the love of his life, Marcia Eulalee Scott, on 1 Nov. 1969.

On his final return in 1971, he worked for Scott Development on Cayman Brac, as a heavy equipment operator.

Mr. Bodden felt a strong pull back to the island of his birth, Little Cayman, and worked at the Southern Cross Club as an engineer and fishing guide. Immensely enjoying this work, in 1973, he built his own fishing lodge, Kingston Bight, with his brother Joseph and cousin Charles Bodden. The family operated the lodge on Little Cayman until the lack of a school took the young family back to Cayman Brac.

Children Marcia Lee and Justin Aubrey Franklin Bodden were later involved in all their parents’ business endeavours while on Cayman Brac, from the Lagoon Bar and Restaurant, Brac Distributors, Willows Restaurant, to Sea Wolf Fishing and Picnic Charters. Eulalee’s excellent cooking skills and Mr. Bodden’s charisma and ability to do just about anything put them on the cutting edge of tourism on Cayman Brac.

In 1996, with their children grown and on their own, the Boddens returned to live permanently on Little Cayman. He built his own apartments, operates a property management and landscaping business, and works for Thompson Shipping.

Civic minded, Mr. Bodden has not only used his talents and expertise to set up several businesses over the years which have enriched the community, he has also served as an Immigration Board member for two decades.

He is an energetic man who likes to keep busy. Along with building and watching a bit of wrestling occasionally, he has lots of time for his six grandchildren, enjoying nothing more than fishing and diving with three generations of Boddens.