Biography of Norma Arelia Scott

Norma Arelia Scott was born on 4 Feb. 1934, in the Creek, Cayman Brac. She is the mother of five adult children and lives in West End with her husband of 65 years, Henley Scott.

In her younger days, Mrs. Scott worked at Eldemire’s Guest House in the Creek and then as a grocery store clerk. A friendly and outgoing person, she also operated a bed and breakfast at her home.

Mrs. Scott is a well-known Brac resident, who is talented, knowledgeable and an active member of the community.

Recognised throughout the island as an avid cook, her flair for baking is clear from the popularity of the many different types of cakes and local dishes she can create. At Heritage House and at local schools, her cooking demonstrations are always looked forward to by her audience, who are always guaranteed to be given hot and tempting fare to sample warm from the oven.

Out of the kitchen, she is also a passionate farmer and artisan, who enjoys displaying produce from her farm on the Bluff as well as her craft work at the Annual Agriculture Show. Her green fingers, deft touch and skilled hands means that she has racked up many winners’ ribbons and trophies over the years.

With such a wealth of knowledge on Caymanian traditions and heritage, she is often called on to participate in various community events, such as West End Primary School’s ‘All Things Caymanian’ days and various senior citizens’ events. She likes taking part in such gatherings not only to pass on the skills and ways of Caymanians before cooking shows and the internet, but also to catch up with her many friends and acquaintances. A self-professed ‘people person’, when not out farming her land, making hammocks, patchwork bedding, mats and pillow cases, she also enjoys cooking sweet and savoury fare for sharing with friends and neighbours.

She particularly likes visiting the shut-ins and residents of the Kirkconnell Community Centre. She usually takes fruits, produce from her farm and baked goods as gifts to share. She is very generous with whatever she has; she never leaves those she visits empty-handed.

Mrs. Scott is a member of the Cotton Tree Bay Church of God and its Mission Board, while also serving on various committees. She is also an active member of the Sew-n-So Ladies Club and helps crochet blankets, shawls and afghans as Christmas gifts for the residents of the community centre, Faith Hospital and shut-ins throughout Cayman Brac.

At 86 years old, Mrs. Scott enjoys fishing, sewing, crocheting and swimming in the sea. The grandmother and great grandmother is a keen traveller. So far, some of the countries she has visited are Jamaica, the Bahamas and Mexico. She has been to America several times and has enjoyed trips to St. Petersburg, New York, Tampa, Long Island, North Carolina and Miami. In fact, her last trip was in March, just before the COVID-19 lockdown.

She is involved in small-scale poultry farming at home.