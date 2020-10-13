Biography of Jane Ramoon

Jane Ramoon, affectionately known in the community as ‘Aunt Jane’, was born 22 May 1940.

As the oldest of seven maternal siblings, in a close-knit family, she has always had a nurturing nature. In fact, her protectiveness not only benefitted her younger brothers and sisters, but extended beyond their yard and out into the wider central George Town community. In earlier years, Ms Ramoon earned the nickname of ‘Mother Hen’, for her knack of ensuring that all the children were taken care of at any social function that was taking place.

In later years, one of the most prominent principles and values that the young mother had been taught by her parents, and instilled in her own children, was that ‘manners and respect will always take you further than money’. While something of a benign disciplinarian by nature, Aunt Jane is known as a woman who is also kind hearted, loving and good spirited.

Active within her community, Ms Ramoon has spent years organising catering for Central Scranton functions. Known for her formidable skills both as a cook and community organiser, she has consistently put her talents to good use within her district. Over the decades, she has raised funds and donations for food and refreshments for numerous annual Mother’s and Father’s Day luncheons, Christmas parties, fish fries and community clean-ups. Even now, she continues to prepare meals for shut-ins and the homeless.

At the golden age of 80 years old, the lifelong advocate for harmony, peace and fairness, Ms Ramoon remains widely respected, setting a good example for young and old alike to follow. With the COVID shutdown over, she now is keen to resume attending weekly home group, senior citizen and Central Scranton Community meetings. A self-described ‘people person’, she has added daily welfare calls to other older persons to her schedule.

Ms Ramoon’s own health issues have limited her physically, although she remains active and socially connected. She is still happy to assist in planning the community-based activities, particularly when it comes to making or procuring the local dishes and drinks that are still so popular. According to those that know her, despite being elderly, it is hard for her to relax and allow others to do work. So, while she may ignore calls by family to slow down, even she concedes occasionally that “The heart is willing but the body is limited.”

As a matriarch, she continues to be deeply concerned with the spiritual and physical well-being of the youths and elderly. Representative of a time when God-fearing Caymanians took their community’s welfare to heart, she is a popular and inspiring reminder that anyone can be neighbourly whatever their age. Even at her time of life, Ms Ramoon is always looking for new challenges.