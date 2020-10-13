Brac pedestrian critical, driver bailed

The female pedestrian involved in Monday’s collision on Cayman Brac remained in a stable but critical condition in hospital, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a 57-year-old Cayman Brac man, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and has since been bailed pending further investigation, the RCIPS said in emailed response to queries from the Cayman Compass.

The collision occurred just after 8:15am on Monday in the area of Cemetery Road and West End Road in Cayman Brac.

Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the accident, which involved a blue Toyota Fortuna.

The pedestrian was medically evacuated to the Grand Cayman by the RCIPS helicopter on Monday for further treatment.