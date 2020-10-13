Record numbers sign up for Boyz 2 Men mentorship programme

The John Gray High School’s Boyz 2 Men programme had a record-breaking number of enrolments this year, with 77 students signing up – more than double that of last year.

The programme provides male students in their final year of John Gray with etiquette training and other life lessons.

Boyz 2 Men founder Christopher Murray said, “35 boys were in last year’s group. It’s an awesome feeling to have so many boys in the programme this year.

“It also poses a unique challenge to our team, to ensure we maximise our effectiveness and meet the varied needs of all the boys within this group.”

On Wednesday, 7 Oct., the new cohort of boys were given ‘B2M’ neckties, a tradition which the group coordinators say is “symbolic of the boys’ commitment to the programme”.

The programme was founded in 2009 and since then has helped to mentor hundreds of young men, such as Seaford Russell Jr. who has since returned to the programme as a director.

“I would just like to emphasise that our team will do our best to ensure this new set of boys will be moulded into respectable men,” said Russell. “However, this is not something we can do alone, we need the help of parents and outside friends to set a good example because nine times out of 10, what you give is what you get.”

Also on hand for the ceremony were John Gray High School Principal Jonathan Clark, and MLAs Kenneth Bryan, Barbara Conolly and David Wight.