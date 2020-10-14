Additional funds from Pyrenees trek donated to Special Needs Foundation

Additional proceeds raised by Rotarians Derek Haines’ and Mike Burcombe’s trek along the Pyrenees last year have been donated to the Special Needs Foundation Cayman.

Governor Martyn Roper, an honorary Rotarian of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, handed over a cheque for $27,500 to Susie Bodden, CEO of the foundation, at a lunch meeting of the club on 1 Oct.

The funds were obtained from extra donations made via the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman as part of the ‘Coast to Coast’ appeal in 2019, where more than $750,000 was collected as a consequence of the trek along the Pyrenees by Haines and Burcombe, together with other associated events.

The ‘Coast to Coast’ challenge involved some 600 miles of trekking over harsh countryside and the ascent and descent of 157,000 feet – 5.5 times that of climbing Mount Everest from sea to the peak.

It took the pair 53 days to complete the journey.

Haines has since published a book, ‘Coast to Coast, a trundle along the Pyrenees’ about the adventure, and 10% of the proceeds from book sales will go to the Special Needs Foundation.

Haines will hold a book launch and signing at Books & Books in Camana Bay at 5:30pm on Friday, 23 Oct.

At the donation presentation, the governor said, “I am pleased to hand over this cheque to the Special Needs Foundation on behalf of Derek Haines and Mike Burcombe who raised a staggering $750,000 for the Special Needs charity from their Coast to Coast challenge. It is an amazing achievement and I thank them on behalf of our entire community.”