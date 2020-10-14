Plastic Free Cayman held two beach clean-ups last weekend to help dispose of large amounts of plastics and microplastics that have washed up on local shores.

On Saturday, the group organised a clean-up at Old Man Bay in North Side at Old Man Bay, and another one the following day at Pease Bay in Bodden Town, according to a press release.

At Old Man Bay, 30 volunteers removed almost 800 pounds of trash from the shoreline.

Plastic Free Cayman volunteer Franchella Martin, who organised that clean-up, said, “We had a great turnout and a successful clean-up of Old Man Bay. We are so grateful to everyone who came out to help, and look forward to the continued support of the community as we plan our future events.”

At Pease Bay on Sunday, 11 volunteers collected more than 300 pounds of debris from the beach, including large numbers of plastic bottles.

Claire Hughes, founder of Plastic Free Cayman, said in the release, “As plastic from other countries continues to wash up, we have to address our own policies and laws and set a better example to the rest of the Caribbean.”

She added, “We could make use of the plastic we collect and, with the right investment, it could be shredded and used in construction blocks and slats. There are solutions out there, we just have to be willing to try them.”

The next clean-up will be held on 8 Nov. at Barkers in West Bay for the Pirates Week Community Clean-up.