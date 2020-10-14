New co-ed champs crowned in Flag Football finals

What an exciting night of Flag Football in the Cayman Islands as the 2020 Burger King CoEd Playoffs came to a close, where the 2020 Gold and Silver Cup Champions were rowned at the end of the night.

Final Night kicked off on Friday, 25 Sept., with the nine-time reigning champs, Burger Shack facing off against Popeyes, the overall number one team going into the playoffs this year.

Both teams were led by savvy veterans such as Cassandra Bodden and Brendan Malice, balanced with young rising talents Larue Nixon and Maurice Rockett. Also on the Gold side, fighting for a chance at the title were the Shottas, who were up against Coca-Cola in their first year as a team, with many of the players, such as Erica Bosch and David Taylor, facing off against their old Shottas coach/team-mate Oliver Parker.

In the Silver brackets, the quarter-finals match-ups featured Maples against Cayman Auto, the winner of which would face off against BNPs BBQ in the finals. Unfortunately, Dolphin Discovery, a fan favourite squad, was unable to field enough players to participate in the quarter-finals against BNPs BBQ.

Silver Cup Semi-Final – Cayman Auto (39) Maples (6)

In the Silver Cup 7pm semi-final match-up, Maples got off to an excellent start, led by QB Calvin Duncan, scoring on the team’s first possession with a touchdown to Andre Godfrey, scoring their single touchdown of the night.

Unfortunately for Maples, Cayman Auto was unstoppable on offence and passed on to tie in the next drive, scoring often with touchdowns from star players Jahrion Bodden and Micheal Smikle. Tracey Seymour and Sarafina McField added multiple touchdowns and extra points, securing Cayman Auto’s spot in the 2020 Silver Cup Finals.

Gold Cup 7pm Semi-Final – Popeyes (20) Burger Shack (7)

In the Gold Cup 7pm semi-final match-up, Burger Shack and Popeyes were locked and loaded to kick things off, with both teams coming out aggressively to start the game. However, Popeyes struck first, and once they took the lead, the team applied pressure on the defensive side, forcing three turnovers on the game – all made by star defensive back Larue Nixon.

Burger Shack, being no stranger to adversity, put together a scoring drive to inch within a score of the lead, but with Popeyes executing when it mattered most in the second half, it was Popeyes who added another touchdown to the board, and secured their spot in the 2020 Gold Cup Finals.

Gold Cup 8pm Semi-Final – Shottas (26) Coca Cola (6)

The Gold Cup 8pm semi-final was a much-anticipated match-up between Shottas and Coca-Cola.

With Coca-Cola coming into the game hot off their first-round win, a shootout was to be expected between two of the top three Gold Cup teams.

Shottas displayed explosive offence and shutdown defence, showcasing multiple key plays coming by touchdown passes from QB Demetri Chisholm, and excellent coverage from DBs Thomas McField and DeAndre Simpson.

Coca-Cola managed to put a touchdown in the books; however, it would not be enough to advance to round two. With Coca-Cola finding their stride post-lockdown, it will be exciting to see what this team is up to in the 2021 season next spring.

Silver Cup FINAL – BNP (36) Cayman Auto (8)

In the third and final round of the Silver Cup, fans got to see BNPs BBQ face off against Cayman Auto, who were coming right off a dominating 39-6 semi-finals win over the No. 1 Silver playoffs team, Maples.

BNP were no underdogs though, striking quick and often. QB Jordan Stubblefield found speedster Brett Eden for multiple touchdowns. Although Cayman Auto had a few big plays of their own from QB Robbie Cribbs, with deep bombs to Silver MVP Michael Smikle, the defensive prowess of BNP would be the difference maker, taking a ‘bend but not break’ stance in the red zone.

Ultimately, it was BNP that raised the Championship trophy in the 2020 Silver Cup Final.

BNP’s Vania Cornwall was named the female MVP for the Silver Cup Final’s match.

Gold Cup FINAL – Popeyes (28) Shottas (19)

In the Gold Cup Final match of the night, Popeyes and Shottas took to the field.

The match-up did not disappoint, and had many members glued to the sidelines to see who the new champ would be.

Popeyes struck first, with Brendon and Lisa Malice sharing the QB spot. On the other side of the ball, Shottas, led by Demetri Chisholm, answered right back and evened the playing field mid-way through the first half.

Both teams brought heat on defence, and scoring was something that each had to work for.

Chelsea Green added another touchdown for Shottas and Oliver Parker completed his second of the game. However, it wasn’t enough to answer each of Popeyes strikes from Larue Nixon and Paul Chin.

The game would end in a Popeyes victory.

Lisa Malice and Larue Nixon received the female and male Gold Cup MVPs, respectively.

Submitted by Will Peguero