The 11th annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference is being held virtually this year, over a single day, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It takes place tomorrow (Saturday, 17 October).

The Healthcare Conference has attracted around 1,200 attendees in previous years, and while this year will be on a smaller scale, the event still appeals to business owners, parents, human resource managers, insurance companies, fitness and wellness professionals and members of the general public.

Hosted by the Ministry of Health, Health City Cayman Islands, the Health Services Authority and Kelly Holding Ltd., this year’s conference, with the theme ‘Re-envisioning Life with a Pandemic’, will explore mental health, telemedicine and best practices in a pandemic-stricken world.

Viewers can participate in live sessions via video and audio conferencing as well as watch on the Cayman Islands Government YouTube channel. See below for agenda, plus further details at healthcareconference.ky.