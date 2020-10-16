Cayman Enterprise City ranked 5th in top 10 global free zones

The Cayman Enterprise City has been ranked fifth on fDi Intelligence’s 2020 ranking of the Top 10 Global Free Zones.

This ranking by fDi Intelligence, a division of the Financial Times Group, places CEC amongst the leading free zones in the United Arab Emirates, China, and the Americas.

This is the first year CEC has ranked amongst the Top 10 Global Free Zones, although it is the third consecutive year CEC has received Global Free Zones Awards.

For the 2020 awards, fDi Intelligence chose CEC as the winner in two regional categories – Americas Regional Winner and Americas SME Winner – and awarded CEC in three bespoke categories – Data Protection, Events Organised and Facilities Upgrades.

This brings to 13 the number of fDi Intelligence Global Free Zones Awards that CEC has received.

fDi Intelligence’s annual awards and rankings celebrate the most promising free zones across the world. Government entities, investment promotion bodies, and free zones were invited to complete a survey detailing the attractiveness of their zone, their facilities and what kind of incentives they offer to investors.

“We are honored that the CEC development project has been recognised by fDi Intelligence as the highest-ranking free zone in the Americas and 5th globally,” said Charlie Kirkconnell, chief executive officer at CEC, in a press release. “These awards are a sign of quality and trust for foreign investors and are testament to the success of CEC as well as to the strength of the jurisdiction.

“CEC’s mission has always been to attract new knowledge-based industries to the Cayman Islands, to provide a world-class platform for innovative businesses to flourish, and to serve the needs of our community by helping to diversify our economy.”

The release stated that Commerce Minister Josephy Hew welcomed the global recognition brought to Cayman by the rankings.

“Recognition by fDi Intelligence for several Global Free Zone awards proves once again that the Cayman Islands is one of the best places in the world to invest,” Hew said in the release. “I extend congratulations to CEC for the achievement. This international acknowledgement reinforces the ongoing commitment by the Government to provide a well-regulated, structured and nurturing environment for global investment. The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure will continue to work closely with CEC to attract global leaders, entrepreneurs and business innovators to the Cayman Islands.”

