National Trust event designed for all ages

When taking a walk on a starry night in Cayman, chances are good that you have seen a bat or two flitting about.

If not, this weekend provides an excellent chance to do so.

On Saturday, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands is hosting its Bats & Bonfire night, from 5:30-8pm, at Consuelo’s Beach by the South Sound Community Centre.

Young and old can gather by the bonfire to watch the bats fly out, and to look for constellations in the night sky.

S’mores will be provided and guests are welcome to bring their own snacks. There will also be National Trust items on sale, along with Impede eco-friendly mosquito repellant at the Cayman Kayaks Pop Up Shop.

Tickets are available online here and are $25 for adults and $10 for children (ages 15 and under). National Trust members get a 10% discount. For more information, email [email protected].