A 30-year-old West Bay man remains in police custody on Thursday in connection with an Eastern Avenue robbery earlier in the week.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm in relation to the incident, which happened Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the incident, which happened in the vicinity of Shedden Road. The alleged victim was approached by another man brandishing an object that appeared to be a firearm, according to an RCIPS press release.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations continue.