British Airways flights for the upcoming holiday season could increase in frequency, Governor Martyn Roper has said.

Roper, speaking on the premiere episode of the Cayman Compass webshow – ‘The Resh

Hour’ – Wednesday night, said discussions are under way with the airline about November,

December and January flights.

“The schedule will be announced soon. It’s likely to move to a weekly service, but I think we need to wait for the formal announcement. But I know those discussions are at an advanced stage and details will be announced just as soon as that’s completed,” Roper said

during the interview.

At present, only British Airways and Cayman Airways are allowed to operate in the

Cayman Islands.

BA currently has approval for fortnightly flights from the United Kingdom. The upcoming

inbound flights under this arrangement are set for 29 Oct., 12 Nov. and 26 Nov., according

to Government Information Services.

Roper also said his office has secured equipment from the British High Commission in

Kingston, Jamaica, which will enable his team to do biometrics for people who need UK transit or other visas.

Latest COVID statistics

As of Wednesday, 738 people remained in quarantine at government facilities or home

isolation.

11 new positive COVID cases since reported since 15 Oct., taking the national tally of

confirmed COVID-19 to 236, as of 21 Oct. Of those, 20 cases remain active and 215 have

recovered.

More than 45,000 tests have been carried out in the Cayman Islands this year.

Some of those in isolation arrived on earlier BA flights and are waiting to complete their

required quarantine period.

However, there have been calls from some quarters to have that period reduced. Roper said

discussions are under way on the issue, but he declined to say anything further until those

talks are finalised.

He added that discussions are also ongoing about whether Cayman should insist on testing

before travellers arrive and “there will be an announcement on that soon”.

“Let me just emphasise again, that… the health and wellbeing of everyone on the islands is

uppermost in the minds of all of us in taking those decisions,” he said.

Roper, responding to questions from the public on the way forward if a COVID vaccine is not found and the pandemic continues to rage, said, “We have to continue doing what we’re doing.”

Cayman, he said, has to take all the actions needed to protect everybody on the

islands.

“I think the measures we have in place now, without a vaccine, we’ll need to continue

if we’ve got people coming into the islands who may have the virus,” he said.

Roper said actions taken to help Cayman manage the health risks from people coming in and out of the islands were working.

However, he hastened to add that mistakes can happen.

“We have to remain alert,” he said. “If something were to happen with an outbreak, I do

believe we have the systems to be able to deal quickly and effectively.”