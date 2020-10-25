Natural Marine World Tidbits

The trumpetfish, Aulostomus maculatus, has an elongated body and snout with an upturned predatory mouth.

These fish can grow to about three feet in length and can be found in a large area – from Bermuda to Brazil – with juveniles living in oceanic midwaters and adults associated with reefs.

They can alter their colours, but are usually olive-to-reddish with many black spots and white lines.

These solitary predators are a treat to watch, as they look for an advantage over prey fish and crustaceans by hanging upside-down among the branches of soft corals or even swimming in alignment with other large fish, suddenly darting out at breakneck speed to slurp up an unsuspecting meal.

