Cayman golfers move up in world rankings

Three Cayman Islands golfers advanced in the world rankings this week, according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking website.

Justin Hastings, Aaron Jarvis and Payten Wight made moves up the list while Cayman’s top-ranked amateur – Andrew Jarvis – fell 22 spots.

Hastings improved by 20 spots to number 2,921 in the world thanks in part to his third-place finish at the recent Cayman Islands Golf Association Open Match Play Championship. Wight won the event, helping him climb up five spots to number 4,446 in the world.

Aaron Jarvis, who attends Windermere High School in Orlando, Florida, and trains at the nearby David Leadbetter Golf Academy, improved eight spots to number 3,154.

Andrew Jarvis is now ranked 2,601 in the world.

Both Aaron Jarvis and Hastings recently gave their verbal commitments to play golf at the collegiate level in the US next year. Jarvis is set to play at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas while Hastings committed to San Diego State University.