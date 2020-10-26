Baker & Partners establish Cayman Islands office

Jersey-based offshore litigation and dispute resolution firm Baker & Partners has established a presence in the Cayman Islands to complement its expanding international footprint.

The new Cayman office will enable the firm to provide local advice and assistance in major legal disputes involving the Cayman Island, stated a press release.

The new offering is led by Cayman lawyer Robert Jones, who will serve as Baker and Partners (Cayman) Limited’s managing director.

“Cayman continues to be an important offshore jurisdiction when it comes to dispute resolution, given its status as a key international finance centre,” Jones said in the release. “This new venture with Baker & Partners builds on the firm’s stellar reputation as a leading offshore litigation firm, and now enables clients to benefit from on-the-ground local advice and support here in Cayman.”

Originally admitted to the bar in England & Wales in 1990, Jones has been admitted to practice in Cayman since 1998. Earlier in his career he worked in the commercial litigation department of international law firm Dibb Lupton Alsop, now DLA Piper, before moving to Cayman to work at a local law firm, where he became partner. He established his own commercial litigation and dispute resolution firm in 2012.

Jones currently serves as chair of the Cayman Islands Labour Tribunal and chair of the Disciplinary Tribunal of the Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants. In addition to his litigation experience, he regularly represents clients before Cayman’s Planning Appeals Tribunal and Immigration Appeals Tribunal.