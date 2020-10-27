Maples donates US$49,000 to Red Cross

The Maples Group recently donated US$49,373 on behalf of its clients to the Cayman Islands Red Cross, following a general appeal by the organisation for essential funding.

The Red Cross is a volunteer-based humanitarian organisation that aims to protect human dignity by helping vulnerable people in crisis, stated a press release. The organisation has four main community programmes: disaster management (preparedness and response), first-aid and aquatics training, child protection and sexuality education, and thrift shop community outreach.

Only the first-aid training and thrift shop programmes are a consistent source of income, however, and these had to be suspended for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions, the release said.

Money raised from the organisation’s general appeal for funding will support initiatives including ongoing disaster preparedness, pandemic relief resources and the management of over 300 volunteers.

This year the Red Cross launched rapid-response initiatives and provided essential aid for Cayman Islands residents affected by January’s earthquake, the George Town landfill fire and COVID-19.

As part of its COVID-19 response, the Red Cross deployed over 100 volunteers who manufactured and distributed free face masks to frontline workers and assisted the Health Services Authority with COVID-19 testing and isolation-facility management. The organisation also started a mobile health and wellness unit that provided free physical and mental health checks to children across the island.

“The Cayman Islands Red Cross is very grateful for the Maples Group’s generous donation,” said director Jondo Obi. “The humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross provide comfort and hope to so many during their times of need. Thank you for your commitment to this critically important work. Our mission depends on the support and compassion of donors like you.”