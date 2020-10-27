Business in brief

Conyers articled clerk admitted as attorney-at-law

Joseph ‘Zeppi’ Barefoot has been admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Cayman Islands, following completion of his articled clerkship in Conyers’ Cayman office.

He was sworn in before Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale on Thursday, 15 Oct.

Barefoot joined Conyers’ 18-month articled clerkship programme in January 2019.

He was previously a recipient of the Conyers Legal Education Award and interned with the firm. Barefoot has joined Conyers’ corporate practice as an associate.

New managing director at Walkers Professional Services

Caymanian Dorothy Scott has been named managing director of compliance and regulatory services at Walkers Professional Services.

In her new role, Scott, who was a partner at Walkers law firm where she practised for 17 years, leads a team of compliance and regulation experts, who provide services to clients globally.

These services include outsourced anti-money laundering compliance and money laundering reporting officer roles; client identification, verification and remediation services; AML audit services; regulatory inspection and general compliance support; and in-house training.

Ocorian appoints regional head of Americas

Corporate and funds services provider Ocorian has appointed Jason Gerlis its new regional head of Americas. He will be based in the US and oversee all aspects of Ocorian’s business in the region.

Gerlis’s remit includes operations, client service delivery and business development, and also encompasses product and market development. He will work collaboratively with the teams in Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Hong Kong and New York to set strategy and identify opportunities for growth throughout the whole of the strategically important Americas region, the company said in a press release.

Gerlis spent nearly six years based in Miami working for TMF Group as regional director for North America and Caribbean and, most recently, as global head of consultancy solutions.

Ogier welcomes new articled clerk

Tristanna Ebanks has joined Ogier’s articled clerk programme.

Articled clerks work alongside partners and associates to gain exposure to top-tier international work, develop their expertise across Ogier’s main service lines and work on cases and transactions on a rotational basis.

She previously worked at a large international firm in Cayman as a vice president. There she specialised in providing liquidation services to hedge funds, private equity funds and structured finance vehicles in the Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands.

Simultaneously, Ebanks completed her degree in bachelor of laws with honours from the University of Liverpool in 2016 and, in 2019, she obtained a postgraduate diploma in legal practice with distinction from Oxford Brookes University.

She was awarded the O.L. Panton Memorial Prize for best performance over the professional practice course and the Attorney General’s Trophy for best performance in the qualifying examination.