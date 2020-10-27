National Gallery calls on photographers for exhibition project

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, in collaboration with the Cayman Islands government, has launched a ‘call for photographers’ for a forthcoming virtual exhibition.

The exhibition seeks to showcase the community’s diverse experiences of lockdown, and the resulting online project will reflect how people – individually and collectively – have dealt with this unique moment in history.

“We are living through unprecedented times, both locally and on a global scale,” said the joint statement from the gallery and government. “As our community continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and its aftereffects, documenting our experiences is incredibly important.

“Personal photographs of how the pandemic has affected daily life will help us keep a record of what it was like to live through these times – both the challenges we are facing as a community, and the resilience of our people throughout.”

Anyone residing in Cayman is invited to submit photographs reflecting life in Cayman, both during lockdown and as restrictions have begun to ease.

For example: If you a parent at home with children – how did you manage work/home-schooling? How did your family enjoy down time? How did you stay connected to family and friends? Were you in a government quarantine facility? Or are you a frontline worker? What did it look like if you went out for a walk or to the grocery store?

Up to five photos may be submitted per person for consideration, along one or more of the following themes:

Family life (home-schooling, leisure time, family wellness at home/the home environment)

Work life (working from home/Zoom meetings, or frontline worker experience)

Wellness and outdoor time

Community (celebrations, social connections, supermarket visits, Zoom socials etc.)

A committee comprised of government representatives, gallery curatorial staff, and select guests, will review all submissions. Selected photographs will feature in a three-month online exhibition via the National Gallery website from December.

In addition, select winning works will be published in the Cayman Islands COVID-19 Commemorative Publication, produced in print and digital format, which is a government project.

For further information about the exhibition visit here.

All images must be submitted electronically to [email protected] with the subject heading ‘CC Photo Project’ and follow the guidelines below. The deadline for submitting works is 20 Nov. 2020.

Submissions must be accompanied by:

Completed application form, found here. High resolution image of the proposed work (of a quality that can be reproduced in catalogue format). Photograph information (title, date, author; description of 100 words-or-less is optional). Photographer contact details.

For more information, email [email protected]