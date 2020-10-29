Cayman Arts Festival presents organ and violin soirée

This Thursday, enjoy the extraordinary sounds of organ and violin in harmony at St. George’s Anglican Church.

Featuring Heidi Ordaz-Nyack on organ and Sarah Elizabeth Newman on violin, the evening is hosted by the Cayman Arts Festival and includes works by Felix Mendelssohn, Antonio Vivaldi and Johann Sebastian Bach.

“After years since CAF’s last organ recital event, we are so excited to bring back to our audience another event involving this amazing instrument,” said Marius Gaina, executive director of Cayman Arts Festival.

The event runs from 6-7pm and tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students (18 years and under).

For more information and to purchase tickets, email [email protected] or call 922-5550.