The deadline for nominations for Cayman’s National Heroes Day has been extended to 14 Nov., Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour announced.

Seymour, in a statement Friday evening, said the extension was due to the amount of interest from the public.

”Cabinet has taken the decision to extend the nomination period by two weeks to allow more time for the community to get their applications ready,” he said. “I cannot begin to say how delighted I am that the community is this excited and involved with the celebration of our seafarers and our seafaring heritage.”

He said the nominations committee thus far has received more than 200 applications.

“The public is invited to nominate persons that have made outstanding contributions to our seafaring heritage by the new due date,” the minister said, adding that only nominations received by the new deadline will be considered.

Electronic forms are available at: www.celebratecayman.ky and www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky . Online submissions are encouraged. Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected].

Hard copies of nomination forms may also be picked up and dropped off in Grand Cayman at the Government Administration Building, as well as at the Seafarers Association Hall where assistance in filling out the forms will be offered upon request.

Cayman Brac nomination forms can be collected at the District Administration Building.