Civil servants taking part in bike-share trial

Civil servants are being invited to participate in a free three-month trial of a bike-share programme.

The Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure is partnering with Cycle Cayman to provide five bicycles for use by civil servants as part of the trial, which began on 1 Nov. and will continue until 1 Jan., a press release from the ministry on Wednesday stated.

The BikeShare programme is part of the ministry’s 12-month Energy Cayman campaign to promote energy efficiency.

The five bicycles will be available at the Government Administration Building staff entrance for civil servants to ride during the initial trial.

“Civil servants can sign up on the Cycle Cayman app using their government email address to unlock the bikes and will also be able to use any of the bikes provided by Cycle Cayman around the island,’ the release noted.

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joey Hew said in the release, “Following the success of ‘Car Free Day’ in 2019, which included the use of Cycle Cayman bicycles, we decided to make their bikes available for a longer period of time to encourage alternative transportation, particularly amongst civil servants.

“The National Energy Policy encourages the use of non-fossil-burning vehicles as an alternative mode of transportation. One of the strategies of the NEP is to encourage cycling as an alternative mode of transportation by creating bike-friendly amenities where practical and to assess the public’s inclination to use them.”

Energy Policy Coordinator Kristen Augustine, in the release, said she applauded Cycle Cayman for taking the innovative step of creating an automated BikeShare system in Cayman.

“We believe the BikeShare system will provide convenient, easy access for those who can use a bike for a quick trip within George Town for a meeting or to run an errand,” she said.

She added, “We are working with the George Town Manager to determine additional locations to place bikes in George Town. We also want to encourage other businesses to consider providing free access to the Cycle Cayman BikeShare system for their staff.”

The ministry said it also plans to launch a George Town Shuttle ‘Park and Ride’ project to work in conjunction with the BikeShare system so that people can take a bus to George Town and have bikes available for short trips during the day.

Cycle Cayman is an automated BikeShare system with locations at Camana Bay, the Regatta Business Park and the George Town Craft Market. Bikes can be taken from docks at any of its five solar-powered stations and returned to any other of its stations in the system. Members of the public can also use the bikes by signing up and creating a paid account via the Cycle Cayman app.