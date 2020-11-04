Barbados adds Cayman to its COVID high-risk list

Barbados has added the Cayman Islands to its list of countries and jurisdictions considered to be high risk for COVID-19.

In its latest coronavirus health protocols, which went into effect on Tuesday, 3 Nov., Barbados added 14 countries to its high-risk category, bringing the total number to 50.

Other countries added to Barbados’ high-risk list were Antigua and Barbuda, Cuba, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Martinique, Norway, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. They join 36 others in this category, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Jamaica.

Just two countries are considered low risk by the Barbados authorities – Greenland and Egypt – while there are six countries on the very-low-risk list – Anguilla, China, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

In its risk categories, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers Cayman to be low risk for COVID-19. Back in August, Cayman had been listed “very low risk” by the CDC, after observing more than 30 days without a new case at that time.

Cayman has reported seven new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, all from arriving travellers who were in quarantine when they tested positive. The last suspected community transmission case in Cayman was on 9 Oct. when a student at Red Bay Primary School returned what Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee described as a “weakly positive” result for the virus.

Barbados reopened its borders to international air travel in July.

Anyone arriving from a high-risk country is required to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test three days prior to travel, and then quarantine at a designated hotel or approved villa until a second test is taken four to five days after the first test. After returning a negative test, they can leave quarantine but will be monitored for seven days from the time of arrival.

Arrivals from very-low-risk countries do not require PCR tests and are not subject to quarantine regulations.

According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Centre, as of 4 Nov., Barbados had reported 238 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths. Five new cases were reported in the past week.