UCCI scholarship recipients announced

Recipients of the Peter N. Thomson Family Foundation – UCCI Scholarship were announced on 28 Oct. in a ceremony at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

The foundation awarded scholarships to 16 young Caymanians, allowing them to pursue their associate or bachelor’s degrees at UCCI without having to worry about the financial cost.

The foundation’s scholarship program is designed to recruit and support students who are driven to improve the Cayman Islands in areas including, but not limited to, liberal arts, social sciences and/or the sciences.

Each scholar receives up to $2,500 financial aid to cover tuition, fees, books and supplies, with the opportunity to renew each year (up to two years, total, for an associate degree, and up to four years for a bachelor’s degree), based on maintaining the minimum grade point average required.

“Today we announce our second group of Peter N. Thomson scholars, some of our most distinguished students at the University College of the Cayman Islands,” said UCCI President and CEO Stacy McAfee. “The accomplishments of the students being honoured today are impressive. What is also impressive is the breadth of studies they are pursuing.”

Joining the event via a Zoom connection, foundation director Peter A. Thomson told the recipients they should appreciate attending a college where classes were being held face-to-face.

“You are very fortunate at UCCI that you can study in a classroom and interface with your fellow students and make friends,” Thomson said. “Our advice is study hard and be responsible and try to enjoy your college experience as much as you can.”

The Peter N. Thomson – UCCI Spring 2020 Scholars are: Somali Thompson, Johnathan Page, Tison Maitland-Ebanks, Michael James Mullings, Mya Dunkley, Arriela Downs White, Nathaniel Forbes, Jaheim Glidden-Welcome, Sade Parchment, Josannah Watson, Israel Carrazana, Katherine Scott, Fioni Linwood, Kimberly Perry, Chelsea Frederick and Timothy Wesley.

For more information, visit UCCI’s website here or call the UCCI Student Life office at 623-0530 to apply for next term’s scholarship.