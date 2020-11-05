CG Atlantic Medical & Life, a Bahamas-based company within Coralisle Group Ltd. which includes BritCay, is working with the Bahamas government to provide overseas visitors with COVID-19 safe-travel insurance protection.

The government selected CG Atlantic in October to provide mandatory insurance protection for its tourists.

The company said it has worked closely with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism to customise solutions for visitors, including coverage for on-island medical expenses, medical evacuations, vacation interruption due to quarantine requirements, and repatriation.

CG Atlantic’s will offer the COVID-19 health insurance programme from 14 Nov.

Naz Farrow, CG’s chief executive officer said the programme would protect tourists and the Bahamian people while helping to build and sustain the tourism economy.