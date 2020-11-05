The Humane Society has issued an appeal for the public’s assistance to foster animals under its care as Cayman prepares for the passage of Tropical Depression Eta this weekend.

A flood warning is currently in effect in Cayman. The National Weather Service predicts rainfall of 6-10 inches on Friday, and 2.5 inches of rainfall on Saturday, and gale force winds of 25-30 knots over the weekend.

In anticipation of the forecast flooding, Humane Society Director Saskia Salden has appealed for temporary fosters for shelter animals.

“We currently do not have any puppies or small breeds available for fostering, only regular sized dogs. We hope that landlords will turn a blind eye and allow their tenants to foster a dog or cat for the weekend,” she told the Cayman Compass via email.

The shelter, which is on North Sound Way, usually floods when it rains, and she is concerned the impending weather will wreak havoc there. The Cayman Islands Humane Society currently holds 42 dogs and 29 cats, she said.

“Some of our dogs are good with other dogs, other dogs need to be the only pet in the home. Fostering is very important to us as foster parents can tell us more about the dogs in a home environment situation. This enables us to promote the dogs and will get them adopted quicker,” Salden said. Most of the cats, she said, are either fearful, have upper respiratory disease or ringworm. “Ringworm, a common fungal skin infection, is contagious to people, upper respiratory disease is contagious to other cats but not humans or dogs. The shy cats need help socialising,” she said. Salden said with some good luck those fostering the animals may keep them. “It is a long weekend, the weather will be bad, so most people will be staying at home and can spend some quality time with our dogs and cats. And who knows, some might even get adopted,” she added. Anybody interested in fostering can contact the shelter at 949-1461, via [email protected], Facebook or Instagram.