Scholars blanks defending champs

At 6-0-0, Scholars remains only team with perfect record in CIFA Premier League

Scholars International beat defending Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League champion Bodden Town 6-0 on Sunday at Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

Jonah Ebanks added two more scores to his league-leading goal total while teammate Edroy Williams added a pair as well.

Ebanks converted a 23rd-minute penalty to put Scholars on the board.

That’s how the score remained until the 52nd minute, when Williams scored to make it 2-0 and secured the brace with another goal 19 minutes later.

Rodrick Pearson (80th), Ayon Allen (88th) and Ebanks (90th) added to the tally in the final minutes.

Scholars improved to 6-0-0 with the victory and sits atop the table with 18 points, three clear of second-place Latinos.

Latinos, meanwhile, beat Roma 1-0 thanks to a 38th-minute goal from Leon Hardie McMartinez.

George Town remains in third place after a 1-1 draw.

Women’s League

Sunset’s women’s team beat topped Latinos 7-0 in week six play to remain atop the CIFA Women’s Premier League standings.

The league’s leading goal scorer, Chloe Bentik-Lalli, added three more goals in the win while teammates Kate Amigo, Kayla Bradley, Shayna Windsor and Ashlyn Evans added scores as well.

First Division

Scholars B played to a 1-1 draw with East End to stay one point ahead of Alliance in CIFA First Division play. Alliance beat Elite 4-1 to gain ground on the league leaders.