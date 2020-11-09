Looking back in time

Everyone talks about the ‘good old days’ when times were simpler. Take a look at this picture from yesteryear and see if you can spot places, people and scenes you recognise. Was one of your relatives there for this event?

Pirates Week of old

This photo shows local revellers enjoying Pirates Week in George Town back in the day. The costumes are not as elaborate, but clearly these buccaneers were having a ball.

