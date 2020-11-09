Storm-damaged Savannah Primary School closed for one week

Savannah Primary School will not reopen until Monday, 16 Nov., after the school building suffered extensive damage during Tropical Storm Eta.

Downed electricity and telephone pole lines hit several areas of the roof, air conditioning units, fencing and the canteen area, according to a press release from the Ministry of Education.

To allow for the necessary repairs to be undertaken, the school will remain closed this week.

During the school closure, students and teachers will switch to remote learning. School staff will communicate with students and parents in this regard, Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in the release.

All other government schools are set to re-open on Tuesday, 10 Nov. A post-storm assessment revealed that several schools were impacted, primarily by leaks and damage to vegetation and fencing. However, the work required to address the minor damage will not impact teaching and learning, the ministry said.