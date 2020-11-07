The all-clear was signaled and the tropical storm warning for Grand Cayman was lifted at 4pm as Tropical Storm Eta continued to move north of the island.

However, the storm warning remains in effect for the Sister Islands.

“It looks like the worst from Tropical Storm Eta is over for Grand Cayman but the threat of severe weather continues for the Sister Islands, especially since the storm strengthened after it passed by Grand Cayman and has moved further north,” Deputy Governor Franz Manderson announced Saturday afternoon.

As the storm passed Grand Cayman, it continued to strengthen and storm conditions are expected for the Sister Islands throughout this evening and into tonight.

Marine conditions are expected to remain severe and residents on all three islands are strongly asked to stay away from the coastal areas and not to get into the water.

A small craft advisory remains in effect.

As of 4pm, Eta was located 85 miles north-northeast of Grand Cayman and 75 miles north-northwest of Cayman Brac, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. It was moving toward the northeast at 18 miles per hour.

“A turn toward the north and northwest at a slower forward speed is expected on Sunday and Sunday night, followed by a westward motion on Monday. On the forecast track, the centre of Eta will cross central Cuba tonight, approach south Florida and the Florida Keys on Sunday, and pass near or over south Florida and the Florida Keys Sunday night and Monday,” the NHC centre’s latest bulletin stated.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 60 miles per hour.

The NHC said Eta could be near hurricane strength as it approaches Florida.

Grand Cayman residents should stay off roads

Despite the all-clear, authorities are asking residents in Grand Cayman to remain off the roads to help authorities and utilities carry out repairs and complete road clearing. There may also be road closures in connection with this work and damage assessment.

“Please be mindful of road closures and continue to remain off the roads on Grand Cayman as authorities check for any damage, downed power lines and road conditions for the next several hours. Also please keep away from all coastal areas as dangerous waves will continue,” Manderson said.

The National Weather Service said that while wind speeds are expected to decrease from Saturday, the sea will remain rough through the next few days.

