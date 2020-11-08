Pedestrian killed in collision

A pedestrian was killed in West Bay Saturday night following a collision involving a motorcycle, according to a press release from the RCIPS.

The incident happened around 7:20pm on Powell Smith Drive.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital with injuries.

“The RCIPS wishes to again remind the public to restrict travel on the roadways as much as possible, due to the effects of Tropical Storm Eta,” police said in the release.

Powell Smith Drive will remain closed to traffic until further notice as investigations continue.