Disturbance likely to develop into tropical depression

System has a 70% chance of cyclone formation over the next five days.

A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to develop into a tropical depression over the next five days, according to the US-based National Hurricane Center.

The disturbance, currently south of Puerto Rico, has a 70% chance of cyclone formation over the next five days, according to the NHC. It’s producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms and a tropical depression “is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea”.

The news comes just days after Eta passed Cayman as a tropical storm, causing flooding, and downing power lines and trees. No injuries were reported as a result of the storm, which initially hit Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane last week before reemerging in the Caribbean and passing over Cayman and Cuba.

Tropical Storm Eta is now located about 60 miles west-northwest of the western tip of Cuba and is expected to strengthen over the next day or two before weakening later in the week.

Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Theta became the 29th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season on Monday night, breaking a record set in 2005. As of Tuesday morning, Theta was located about 860 miles southwest of the Azores.