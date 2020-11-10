At a time of year when the tourism industry is usually gearing up for its busiest season, this year members of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association will be meeting to discuss how they can survive and re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CITA will hold its annual general meeting and a tourism forum on Wednesday, 11 Nov. at which members will consider the impact on COVID-19 on the local industry.

Organisers said in a press release that immediately following the AGM business, a moderated forum with the theme ‘Tourism in the Time of COVID: Survival and Re-emergence’ will be held.

Among the speakers at the meeting will be Premier Alden McLaughlin, Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Commerce Minister Joseph Hew, and Director of Tourism Rosa Harris.

“In addition to learning more, this is an opportunity for stakeholders to ask questions and exchange perspectives directly with the country’s decision-makers,” outgoing CITA president Theresa Leacock-Broderick said in the release.

“Normally, this time of year the industry is gearing up for high season; this year, members are hunkering down to survive and there are lot of uncertainties. So it’s a significant time to come together and collectively share in a vision of how to survive and how we could re-emerge.”

Cayman’s borders have been shut since March, and while some inbound travel is currently allowed, the islands are not open to short-stay tourists, as a minimum 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all arrivals.

At Wednesday’s meeting, association members will vote to select representatives for each tourism sector who will serve as the board of directors for the coming year. CITA is encouraging members to attend or send a proxy.

The meeting will take place at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, with registration beginning at 2:30pm. The AGM begins at 3pm and the forum at 3:30pm.

For more information, visit https://www.cita.ky/agm2020.