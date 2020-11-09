Although Tropical Storm Eta is now located to the west of southern Florida, it continues to bring scattered showers and rough seas to the Cayman Islands as one of the storm’s spiral bands is rotating across the northern Caribbean.

The National Weather said radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the northeast. These conditions are expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

While temperatures will rise to the upper 80’s °F, westerly winds of 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts are expected today. Seas will remain rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet, and some swells are likely along the west coast.

The outlook for tomorrow sees winds shifting to the south at 10 to 15 knots, with rough seas. Small boats are advised to exercise caution over open water, and a small craft warning is in effect.