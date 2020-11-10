Graduates encouraged to sign up with WORC

College and university graduates are being encouraged to take opportunities to step into the world of work – even if it is not in the field they studied for.

Amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman department is seeking to help graduates find jobs, despite the downturn in the economy.

Those that have studied in areas that are particularly impacted, such as tourism, may have to consider accepting employment in other areas as an initial first step on the career ladder, a WORC spokesperson told the Cayman Compass.

She said joining the workforce would help graduates gain core skills that would eventually help them progress in their chosen field.

“There are valuable soft skills to be learned on first jobs as young people negotiate the workplace,” she added.

Advice and career counselling are offered to any graduate, or any unemployed person, who registers as an Extended Jobseeker with WORC. The registration enables them to apply for jobs advertised with the agency on the JobsCayman site and to enroll in employability and workforce-development programmes, including Ready2Work and Passport to Success.

“WORC will also assist those just graduating from college or university in seeking internship or apprenticeship opportunities,” the spokesperson added.