Man charged with arson following fire at RCIPS office

A 35-year-old George Town man was charged with arson stemming from last month’s fire at the RCIPS Business Centre, according to a police press release.

The man was also charged with arson in relation to an incident that occurred in August, when a vehicle was set on fire.

In addition, he was charged with possession of ganja, consumption of ganja and five counts of driving while disqualified.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.